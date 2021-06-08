World Bank sees global economy growth at 5.6%, above January estimates
- "Globally coordinated efforts are essential to accelerate vaccine distribution and debt relief, particularly for low-income countries. As the health crisis eases, policymakers will need to address the pandemic’s lasting effects and take steps to spur green, resilient, and inclusive growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability," World Bank Group President David Malpass commented.
- As per latest Global Economic Prospects, World Bank estimates global economy to grow by 5.6% in 2021 which is 1.5 points ahead of January predictions (4.1%), fastest since 6.6% reported in 1973; in 2020, the economy narrowed 3.5% amid pandemic denting economy and disrupting trade.
- The uptick in projections is mainly due to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus in rich countries which will fuel the fastest worldwide expansion in nearly five decades.
- However, growth is seen to be unevenly spread as richer economies could manage spending taxpayer economies for supporting stability in the otherwise dented economy.
- In 2021, 90% of advanced economies are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels which is measured by income per person.
- China is seen growing 8.5% in 2021 emerging from the meagre 2.3% expansion in 2020.
- The 19 European countries that share the euro currency are collectively expected to 4.2% compared to 6.6% drop in 2020; Japan is forecast to post 2.9% growth against a 4.7% drop in growth in prior year.
- "Linkages through trade and global value chains have been a vital engine of economic advancement for developing economies and lifted many people out of poverty. However, at current trends, global trade growth is set to slow down over the next decade," World Bank Group VP, Equitable Growth and Financial Institutions Indermit Gill commented.
- In the last week of April, IMF estimated world economy to grow by 6% by 2021 end with advanced economies GDP growth of China (+8.4%), U.S. (+6.4%), Spain (+6.4%), France (+5.8%) and Great Britain (+5.3%).