Delcath Systems set to join Russell Microcap Index
Jun. 08, 2021
- Delcath Systems (DCTH +10.0%) is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution effect after the US market opens on June 28.
- “Inclusion in this index is an important milestone for our company, one that we believe will increase our exposure within the investment community and provide us with a meaningful opportunity to reach new investors, particularly those who use the Russell indexes to benchmark their portfolios,” said Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath.