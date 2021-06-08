Vera Bradley Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 08, 2021 1:58 PM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.86M (+45.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.