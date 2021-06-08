Lovesac Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 08, 2021 1:59 PM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.56 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.06M (+38.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOVE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.