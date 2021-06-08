Campbell Soup FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 08, 2021 2:10 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.