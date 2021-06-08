Data shows Annovis lead candidate's potential in Alzheimer's; shares up 4%
Jun. 08, 2021 2:15 PM ETAnnovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- New preclinical data from Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) on lead candidate ANVS401 indicates the drug can protect some nerve cells from death by infection.
- The infection's pathogenic effectors -- proteins -- are thought to play a role in Alzheimer's disease.
- Prior research has shown ANVS401's ability to protect nerve cells an increase of neurotoxic proteins in the brain.
- An ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease is examining how ANVS401 reverses a toxic cascade and can help recover normal brain function.
- Annovis shares are up 4.1% to $71.50 in afternoon trading.