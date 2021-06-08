Data shows Annovis lead candidate's potential in Alzheimer's; shares up 4%

Jun. 08, 2021 2:15 PM ETAnnovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • New preclinical data from Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) on lead candidate ANVS401 indicates the drug can protect some nerve cells from death by infection.
  • The infection's pathogenic effectors -- proteins -- are thought to play a role in Alzheimer's disease.
  • Prior research has shown ANVS401's ability to protect nerve cells an increase of neurotoxic proteins in the brain.
  • An ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease is examining how ANVS401 reverses a toxic cascade and can help recover normal brain function.
  • Annovis shares are up 4.1% to $71.50 in afternoon trading.
