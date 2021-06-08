United Natural Foods FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 08, 2021 2:11 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.81B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.