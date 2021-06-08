Coupa CEO: 'our pipeline is the largest its ever been'
Jun. 08, 2021 3:31 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)COUPBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Rob Bernshteyn defended his company's results Tuesday after release of the quarterly earnings report sparked a sell-off even though the firm beat analyst expectations for earnings and revenues.
- As part of this, Bernshteyn noted that the firm's current sales pipeline is the largest its ever been.
- In an interview with CNBC, Bernshteyn answered charges that the company's sales growth was decelerating, saying that a post-COVID economy would only spur more interest in its business spend management software.
- "We think we are just really moving into an opportunity that we haven't seen in the life of this business," he said.
- To support this view, Bernshteyn pointed out that first-quarter new business doubled from last year.
- Coupa's CEO said that COVID-related shutdowns convinced a lot of companies that they needed to upgrade their systems with products like the company offers. He expects this to drive demand in the near term.
- "What was seen as back-office capabilities and information technology solutions for the back office that weren't really front of mind are now becoming truly front of mind," he noted.
- Looking ahead, Bernshteyn said the company's pipeline "is the largest its ever been going into our coming quarter."
- In quarterly results released after the close Monday, Coupa revealed a surprise profit for the latest three-month period, topping analyst estimates. Revenues also beat expectations, rising 40% to $167 million.
- The company also made changes to its financial leadership. It promoted CFO Todd Ford to the position of president of finance and operations. Company exec Tony Tiscornia was then promoted to replace Ford in the CFO slot.
- Despite the strong earnings, Coupa's stock declined more than 5% by mid-day trading on Tuesday, though it had come off its lows for the day.
- Concerns about the company's organic sales growth sparked concern from some investors. The company recently acquired LLamasoft, which gave a boost to its quarterly results, but contributed to the organic-growth concerns.
- As an example of this concern, Barclays expressed doubt that the stock could stage a near-term comeback. "Many investors will focus on organic billings growth as a main metric," the brokerage noted. "Here optically the company decelerated."