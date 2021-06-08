Essex Property sees rise in tech job openings bolstering multifamily demand

  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) sees the increase in open positions at big tech companies as boding well for its multifamily properties on the West Coast, said CEO and President Michael Schall in a NAREIT conference presentation.
  • "Tech companies have more job openings now than they had pre-pandemic," he said.
  • 55% of total tech job openings at the top 10 tech companies are in Essex markets, he said. And with the price of single-family housing continuing to climb as inventory declines, that favors multifamily rental properties.
  • "The high cost of home ownership creates a strong financial incentive to rent in Essex markets," according to the company's presentation.
  • He doesn't expect migration to continue away from major job centers, as he sees most companies moving to a hybrid office model, where workers will have to work from the office a couple of days per week.
  • "Workers are going to have to be closer to the offices," Schall said.
  • The effect will be broader than just the high-income tech workers.
  • "If you get the high-income workers back, the service workers will follow," Schall said.
  • The REIT's business has seen significant improvement in the past couple of months. Preliminary May 2021 renewal rates increased 0.3% Y/Y vs. a 2.0% decline in April 2021 and a 2.8% drop in January 2021. New lease rates in May increased 2.0% M/M after rising 2.1% in April, a significant increase from +0.1% in March.
  • ESS stock rises 0.6% in late afternoon trading.
  • Due to the improving conditions, ESS raised the low end of its core FFO guidance for Q2 and FY2021 as reported yesterday.
