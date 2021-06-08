NCino stock gains after Summit Bank contract win
Jun. 08, 2021 (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- NCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announces that Summit Bank has selected its Bank Operating System to digitize its commercial lending business.
- Summit Bank has $761M in assets.
- “We decided it was time to enhance our offerings to better meet the needs of our clients. It was important to us that we weren’t simply implementing a point solution, but to ensure we found a key long-term partner with a platform that could grow with us,” says Gary O'Connell, Market President at Summit Bank. “When nCino presented the opportunity to provide an improved customer experience to the community we serve, we knew they were the right choice. We’re excited for our new partnership and look forward to working together collaboratively.”
- NCino shares are up 3.3% to $63.81.
- Press release.