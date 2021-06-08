Boxlight introduces strategic customer financing program

Jun. 08, 2021 4:19 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)BOXLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • US provider of interactive technology solutions Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) has introduced a strategic customer financing program in partnership with equipment financing company TEQlease Capital.
  • Boxlight Financial Services is a strategic customer financing program that allows customers to acquire state-of-the-art solutions with monthly, quarterly, or annual payments that align with their budgets.
  • Customers will be able to lease or finance Boxlight’s Mimio and Clevertouch-branded technology solutions, with the ability to receive 1.49% APR financing through this partnership.
  • Typical qualification for the program will be less than a day.
  • Source: Press Release
