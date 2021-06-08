Cenovus rallies as J.P. Morgan upgrades, praising Husky deal
Jun. 08, 2021 2:57 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)OXY, MEGEF, SU, IMO, COP, XOM, CVX, CNQ, CVEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (CVE +3.6%) shoots to a 52-week high after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a C$14.50 price target, citing progress on execution of last year's takeover of Husky Energy.
- The upgrade is part of JPM's "broadly constructive" view of the oil and gas sector, where this year's stock price recovery "now well exceeded 2016 and the improvement in the Brent price, which we think is a function of the sector's under-owned nature and much improved capital discipline," JPM analyst Phil Gresh writes.
- The firm remains Overweight on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +0.8%), Chevron (CVX +1.1%) and Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.3%), while rating ConocoPhillips (COP +1.3%), Imperial Oil (IMO -0.4%), Suncor Energy (SU -0.2%) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -2.3%) at Neutral with Occidental Petroleum (OXY +0.5%) at Underweight.
- Cenovus shares "remain very undervalued," and if WTI improves above $70/bbl, the company will have more than enough free cash flow to buy back ConocoPhillips' stake, HFIR writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.