Celsius Holdings turns abruptly lower after carving out new high
Jun. 08, 2021 3:32 PM ET Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Celsius Holdings (CELH -11.0%) is lower on the day to give back some of the gains racked up earlier in the week.
- Momentum has been very strong for Celsius Holdings of late, and shares still trading at about 90% above their 200-day moving average. Celsius traded at a new all-time high of $83.00 earlier in the session before turning abruptly lower.
- While momentum trading is ruling the day, the beverage company is coming off a record Q1, during which sales exceeded $50b, comprised of 100% growth in North America and a 25% growth in international sales.