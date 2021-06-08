Celsius Holdings turns abruptly lower after carving out new high

Jun. 08, 2021

  • Celsius Holdings (CELH -11.0%) is lower on the day to give back some of the gains racked up earlier in the week.
  • Momentum has been very strong for Celsius Holdings of late, and shares still trading at about 90% above their 200-day moving average. Celsius traded at a new all-time high of $83.00 earlier in the session before turning abruptly lower.
  • While momentum trading is ruling the day, the beverage company is coming off a record Q1, during which sales exceeded $50b, comprised of 100% growth in North America and a 25% growth in international sales.
