Cerence partners to advance AI infotainment solutions in the mobility world
Jun. 08, 2021 By: Shweta Agarwal
- Cerence (CRNC +5.5%) announces strategic partnership with Pioneer to develop conversational AI-focused infotainment solutions that transform in-car experience across automobile industry globally.
- The collaboration would see the integration of Cerence's AI-powered automotive assistant platform with Pioneer’s in-car equipment and mobility technologies, for the development of mobility hardware and software product.
- "Advances in AI and connectivity have transformed the automotive cockpit as automakers prioritize an intuitive, natural in-car experience. Together with Pioneer, we’ll bring this experience to all drivers, combining Pioneer’s focus on quality with our agile approach to innovation to deliver an accessible product that can transform any car into an intelligent, personalized companion and bring drivers’ broader digital lives into the car," says Cerence's CEO Sanjay Dhawan.
