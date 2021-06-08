Chipotle higher after outlining the chain's pricing power
Jun. 08, 2021 3:41 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Chipotle (CMG +1.5%) is higher on the day after execs laid out the math at a Baird conference on the restaurant chain's price hikes that were tipped off last month.
- CEO Brian Niccol said the brand has a lot of pricing power.
- "We really prefer not to take pricing, but it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed, and make sure that we had the pipeline of people to support our growth. And then with that, we've taken some pricing to cover some of that investment. So – but, you know, to date, our value proposition is as strong as it was before we had to make some of these moves."
- Chipotle has topped profit estimates in 11 of the last 12 quarters due in part to strong pricing.
