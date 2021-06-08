Equity Residential sees coastal markets reviving after pandemic shutdown
Jun. 08, 2021 4:14 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)EQRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is seeing significant improvement in its markets across the country as the pandemic eases.
- "Boston is almost fully recovered," said Chief Operating Officer Michael Manelis. "Demand is really strong, with international students returning to the marketplace."
- He reports "great momentum" in the New York market in the past two weeks. Pricing is up 2% recently, but it's still off 10% from pre-pandemic.
- Denver is "really steady, solid performance" with leasing concessions declining.
- After "fits and starts" in Q1, Seattle is consistently improving.
- And southern California has been very strong, exhibiting the best Y/Y growth and very low concession use, Manelis said. The company has been able to raise leasing rates.
- The company is optimistic about the recovery in the New York and San Francisco markets, which look like they're rebounding faster than expected.
- From an "absolute revenue growth perspective," EQR management is most optimistic about the southern California market.
- In April, EQR boosted the lower end of its 2021 FFO guidanc on improving occupancy.