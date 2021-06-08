Argan EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue
Jun. 08, 2021 4:24 PM ETArgan, Inc. (AGX)AGXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Argan (NYSE:AGX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $126.34M (+110.0% Y/Y) beats by $7.99M.
- In May 2021, we announced that GPS entered into an engineering, procurement and construction services contract with an affiliate of Competitive Power Ventures, Inc., to construct the 100 MW Maple Hill Solar facility in Pennsylvania. GPS also received Notice to Proceed with project activities immediately. The project will be added to the Company’s RUPO in the second quarter and completion is scheduled to occur during the second half of 2022.
- Shares +0.69%.
