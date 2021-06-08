SmileDirectClub posts sharpest one-day gain since January

Transparent invisible dental aligners or braces aplicable for an orthodontic dental treatment
Photo by Miguel Fernandez Castro/iStock via Getty Images

  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) rose ~14.5% today recording its steepest one-day gain since January.
  • However, as shown in the graph, the shares remain ~30.2% lower in the year so far underperforming the rival Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) which has gained ~1.6% today.
  • Recently, JPMorgan downgraded SmileDirectClub to neutral from overweight noting its worse than expected guidance. The price target was also lowered by $4.00 to $10.00 per share.
  • In early May, SmileDirectClub fell in reaction to a cybersecurity incident that forced the company to estimate $10 - $15M of revenue impact for Q2 2021.
  • Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributors have mixed views on the stock with a bullish and neutral rating given by two analysts over the past 90-day period.
  • SA contributor The Value Trend thinks that SmileDirectClub is worth at least $16.00 per share noting that the company is “well-poised to achieve management's growth and profitability expectations.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.