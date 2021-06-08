SmileDirectClub posts sharpest one-day gain since January
Jun. 08, 2021 4:36 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)SDC, ALGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) rose ~14.5% today recording its steepest one-day gain since January.
- However, as shown in the graph, the shares remain ~30.2% lower in the year so far underperforming the rival Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) which has gained ~1.6% today.
- Recently, JPMorgan downgraded SmileDirectClub to neutral from overweight noting its worse than expected guidance. The price target was also lowered by $4.00 to $10.00 per share.
- In early May, SmileDirectClub fell in reaction to a cybersecurity incident that forced the company to estimate $10 - $15M of revenue impact for Q2 2021.
- Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributors have mixed views on the stock with a bullish and neutral rating given by two analysts over the past 90-day period.
- SA contributor The Value Trend thinks that SmileDirectClub is worth at least $16.00 per share noting that the company is “well-poised to achieve management's growth and profitability expectations.”