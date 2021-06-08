Worthington buys Shiloh's U.S. BlankLight business in $105M deal

Jun. 08, 2021 4:45 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR), SHLOSHLO, WORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) agrees to acquire certain assets of Shiloh Industries' (NASDAQ:SHLO) U.S. BlankLight business, a provider of laser welded solutions, for $105M.
  • Worthington says the deal expands the capacity and capabilities of its TWB Company laser welded products joint venture, with the addition of three facilities and adding a blanking facility to its steel processing business.
  • The acquired assets generated net revenue of $170.5M and adjusted EBITDA of $20.5M in 2020.
  • Worthington "has a great long term value creating track record, a strong balance sheet following its exit in Nikola, and very profitable joint ventures," The Value Investor writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
