Cohen & Steers AUM rises 1.5% in May, helped by inflows and market gains
Jun. 08, 2021 4:45 PM ETCohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)CNSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) preliminary assets under management of $94.2B at May 31, 2021, rises 1.5% from $92.8B at April 30, helped by market appreciation and net inflows.
- Net inflows were $760M and market appreciation accounted for $815M during the month.
- Those were partly offset by $201M of distributions.
- Institutional Accounts AUM increased to $39.8B from $39.3B; Open-end Funds AUM of $42.0B increased from $41.1B; and Closed-end Funds AUM of $12.5B rose from $12.4B.
