Lyra Therapeutics gets positive outcome from LYR-210 end-of-phase 2 FDA meeting
Jun. 08, 2021 4:45 PM ETLyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announces the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. FDA for LYR-210, its lead candidate for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
- Lyra and the health regulator established key elements of the Phase 3 program to support a 505(b)(2) new drug application for LYR-210 for the treatment of CRS.
- Based on the agency’s suggestion, Lyra intends to enroll a total of about 350 subjects split into two replicate, largely concurrent Phase 3 clinical trials, each powered to >95% to detect statistical significance.
- The single primary endpoint will evaluate improvement at week 24 using a composite score of three cardinal symptoms (3CS) of CRS: nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain.
- Shares up more than 2% post market.
- Lyra has inked strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with LianBio for the development and commercialization of LYR-210 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, earlier this month.