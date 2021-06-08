Lyra Therapeutics gets positive outcome from LYR-210 end-of-phase 2 FDA meeting

  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announces the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. FDA for LYR-210, its lead candidate for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
  • Lyra and the health regulator established key elements of the Phase 3 program to support a 505(b)(2) new drug application for LYR-210 for the treatment of CRS.
  • Based on the agency’s suggestion, Lyra intends to enroll a total of about 350 subjects split into two replicate, largely concurrent Phase 3 clinical trials, each powered to >95% to detect statistical significance.
  • The single primary endpoint will evaluate improvement at week 24 using a composite score of three cardinal symptoms (3CS) of CRS: nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain.
  • Shares up more than 2% post market.
  • Lyra has inked strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with LianBio for the development and commercialization of LYR-210 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, earlier this month.
