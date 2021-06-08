Exchange traded funds and mutual funds are two different investment vehicles that share certain similarities as well as some fundamental differences. While they both have key parallels and disparities, the two have a pretty different outlook as investors look to the future.

Examining first the similarities between ETFs and mutual funds and investors will see that both pool money together into a collection of securities to diversify risk. Furthermore, they both have fund managers who oversee the portfolio to ensure investment objectives are being met. Both also can track a market index, and both have expense ratios where market participants pay a portion of their investment to the issuing fund company.

Regarding differences, there are six essential things to note: How they are transacted, pricing, investment minimums, commissions, tax considerations, and what the future holds for both markets.

How are Mutual Funds & ETFs purchased?

Mutual Funds are purchased directly from a fund company, while ETFs are bought and sold on a market exchange through a broker just as a stock is transacted.

How are both ETFs and Mutual Funds priced?

ETFs fluctuate in price throughout the course of the trading day, just as a stock would. On the other hand, mutual funds are priced once a day at 4:00 PM EST, and the NAV determines the price.

What are the investment minimums for both types of funds?

From an exchange traded fund standpoint, there typically is no minimum. The minimum amount would be the trading price of an ETF. Mutual funds can have ranging investment minimums anywhere from $1-$5,000.

How are trading commissions charged from transactions?

Mutual fund companies tend to not charge a commission for transacting a mutual fund, while ETFs face commissions that the broker charges, typically a standard stock trade.

What are the tax considerations for both Mutual Funds and exchange traded funds?

ETFs usually only face tax implications when an investor sells his or her shares, and mutual funds may face capital gains taxes if cash outflows exceed cash inflows for a mutual fund regardless of whether shares are sold.

What does the future hold for ETFs & Mutual Funds?