Roku gives first original-series renewal to Kevin Hart comedy
Jun. 08, 2021 4:53 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has its biggest success from its fire-sale acquisition of the old Quibi originals: It's ordered a second season of comedian Kevin Hart's series Die Hart.
- That's after the show drew a record number of viewers to The Roku Channel.
- It marks the first renewal of a Roku Original show.
- “Die Hart exploded out of the gate and after a spectacular debut weekend, has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel,” the company's Colin Davis says. "We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days.”
- Hart will star and executive produce the second season (now known as Die Harter) through his Laugh Out Loud brand.
- The Roku Channel has seen record growth this year, reaching U.S. households with about 70M people in the first quarter, the company notes.
- Roku paid somewhat less than $100M to acquire Quibi's shows after the short-form video service's rapid failure. And Die Hart and other shows debuted on the Roku Channel May 20.