Labcorp's Pixel COVID-19 PCR test home collection kits now available at Walgreens
Jun. 08, 2021 5:01 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)LHBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Labcorp (NYSE:LH) announces that Pixel COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits are now in 6K Walgreens stores nationwide.
- The newly expanded availability and delivery option advances Walgreens and Labcorp’s efforts to increase COVID-19 testing access in communities across the U.S., especially in underserved areas.
- Customers will be able to purchase the kit at the pharmacy counter without a prescription, or they can order it for delivery through DoorDash and Instacart.
- Labcorp had won FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit for those aged 2-17 years, last month.