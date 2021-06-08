Labcorp's Pixel COVID-19 PCR test home collection kits now available at Walgreens

  • Labcorp (NYSE:LH) announces that Pixel COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits are now in 6K Walgreens stores nationwide.
  • The newly expanded availability and delivery option advances Walgreens and Labcorp’s efforts to increase COVID-19 testing access in communities across the U.S., especially in underserved areas.
  • Customers will be able to purchase the kit at the pharmacy counter without a prescription, or they can order it for delivery through DoorDash and Instacart.
  • Labcorp had won FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit for those aged 2-17 years, last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.