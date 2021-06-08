Sonnet Bio issued U.S. patent for its albumin binding technology
Jun. 08, 2021 5:08 PM ETSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN)SONNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) has added ~7.2% in extended trading after the company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued it a patent covering its Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) technology.
- The U.S. patent No. 11,028,166 entitled, "Albumin Domain Fusion Proteins" will remain effective until March 2039, Sonnet Bio said.
- The patent also includes therapeutic fusion proteins that make use of FHAB for tumor targeting and retention and provide extended pharmacokinetics (PK).
- “This represents the strategic foundation underpinning our product pipeline roadmap and provides important validation for our FHAB platform,” Sonnet Bio CEO Pankaj Mohan noted.
- The company shares have lost nearly a third in value in the year so far. Sonnet Bio is entitled to a $1M of upfront payment from New Life Therapeutics of Singapore as part of an agreement for the license of low-dose Interleukin 6 for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN).