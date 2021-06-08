Lockheed Martin bags $137.7M contract for Naval Air Systems Command
Jun. 08, 2021 5:43 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)LMTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) awarded a $137.7M modification firm-fixed-price contract.
- This modification adds scope to provide continued support services, including program management, non-recurring unique requirements, and training in support of increment five integration of Foreign Military Sales (NYSE:FMS) customers into the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program.
- 60% of the work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas , and rest at an undisclosed location.
- Work is expected to be completed in July 2021.
- Previously: Lockheed Martin inks $1.01B space and missile systems deal and $172.36M army modification contract (June 4)
- A detailed company view in contributor article: 'Lockheed Martin: A Great Business At A Fair Price'