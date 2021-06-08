Melborne-based realtor leases properties faster and cuts costs with Matterport, soon to be a part of Gores Holdings VI
Jun. 08, 2021 5:55 PM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)MTTR, MTTRWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Matterport, which is to be combined with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ:GHVI) announces that one of Australia's leading realtors for sought-after Melbourne real estate, Jellis Craig Stonnington, is accelerating its use of Matterport 3D technology.
- Using Matterport, Jellis Craig Stonnington reduced its annual operating expenses by nearly AUD$200,000, achieved significant sales conversions, and leased 80 properties sight-unseen during a three-month period, and has also realised a number of business efficiencies.
- Sam Nokes, Head of Property at Jellis Craig Stonnington, commented: "Matterport technology aligns with Jellis Craig Stonnington's commitment to progressive thinking and innovation. As one of Melbourne's first realtors to adopt Matterport, we initially added 3D virtual tours to rental listings about four years ago. Since then, we have seen demand for 3D virtual tours quadruple, as clients are impressed by their authenticity. Matterport has enabled Jellis Craig Stonnington to win new business, as clients know our listings reflect the true condition of properties. We saw a surge in demand during the pandemic which has continued, and we plan to continue using Matterport going forward."
- Press Release
- Dig deeper with contributor article: 'Matterport: The Becoming Of The Largest Building Management Firm That Owns No Building'