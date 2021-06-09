Robinhood's IPO plan is said to slip to next month
Jun. 08, 2021 9:12 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Robinhood's (RBNHD) plan to go public is said to slip to next month after originally targeting late June.
- The popular stock-trading app is planning its IPO to be timed so that individuals are back after the July 4th holiday, according to a Bloomberg report. A final decision on timing hasn't been made.
- It was reported in late March that Robinhood filed confidentially for its IPO.
- Last week, Robinhood names World Bank, Apple and PwC veterans to its board as IPO looms.