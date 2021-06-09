Energizer Holdings launches €650M debt offering, announces redemption of 4.625% senior notes due 2026
Jun. 09, 2021 6:18 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)ENRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Energizer Gamma Acquisition, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) to commence offering of €650M of new senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- Net proceeds are expected to be used to fund the 2026 notes redemption and pay fees and expenses related to the 2026 notes redemption and the offering of the new notes.
- Concurrently with the offering , the company has announced a notice of conditional redemption to redeem in full the €650M aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2026 notes on July 9, 2021.
- The aggregate redemption price for the 2026 Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2026 notes redeemed plus a make-whole premium calculated as set forth in the 2026 Notes and the 2026 Notes Indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- The redemption price for the 2026 Notes will be calculated no later than two business days prior to the redemption date in accordance with the terms of the 2026 notes.
- At present there is no assurance that the offering of the new notes will be completed.