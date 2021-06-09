Owens & Minor surges as major peer attracts $30 billion valuation
Jun. 09, 2021 6:33 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)OMIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has climbed 16.0% over the past two days after Medline Industries, a leading peer in the medical supply space agreed to be acquired by a private equity consortium led by Blackstone, Carlyle, and Hellman & Friedman in a deal reportedly valued at more than $30B.
- In April, the Wall Street Journal first reported the efforts by Medline to explore a sale of its business. At the time, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell with an outperform rating on the stock saw the potential of the deal to reflect positively on the valuation of Owens & Minor.
- As shown in the graph, the company shares have climbed more than ~80% in value in the year so far to outperform its peers.
- Recently, Owens & Minor expected to nearly double its adjusted earnings per share for 2026 from the level projected for 2022.