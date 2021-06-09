Owens & Minor surges as major peer attracts $30 billion valuation

Jun. 09, 2021 6:33 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)OMIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Front view of blue growing financial chart with arrow. Income and growth concept. 3D Rendering
Photo by Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has climbed 16.0% over the past two days after Medline Industries, a leading peer in the medical supply space agreed to be acquired by a private equity consortium led by Blackstone, Carlyle, and Hellman & Friedman in a deal reportedly valued at more than $30B.
  • In April, the Wall Street Journal first reported the efforts by Medline to explore a sale of its business. At the time, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell with an outperform rating on the stock saw the potential of the deal to reflect positively on the valuation of Owens & Minor.
  • As shown in the graph, the company shares have climbed more than ~80% in value in the year so far to outperform its peers.
  • Recently, Owens & Minor expected to nearly double its adjusted earnings per share for 2026 from the level projected for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.