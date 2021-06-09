Ault Global's Coolisys Technologies unit team up with ChargeLab; shares up 8% premarket
Jun. 09, 2021 6:48 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ault Global Holdings' (NYSE:DPW) power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies, has executed a partnership agreement with ChargeLab to design, build and publish cross-platform mobile experiences for residential and commercial end-users of TurnOnGreen EV chargers.
- TurnOnGreen, a recently established subsidiary of Coolisys, is dedicated to commercializing and launching its full service of electric vehicle supply equipment and services.
- Under this agreement, ChargeLab will support Coolisys in the pre-production stage of the TurnOnGreen EV charging product by performing testing sessions to ensure and validate solid firmware compliance with the Open Charge Point Protocol.
- Shares are up 7.77% PM.