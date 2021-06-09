Amazon fields bids to replace JPMorgan for co-branded credit card - Bloomberg
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are among the firms competing to replace JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) as Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) partner for its popular co-branded credit card, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The bank is willing to part with the over-$15B portfolio, which could fetch a 15% premium, according to some people familiar with the matter.
- In the battle for customers, banks have offered a rich set of rewards that make it harder for the lenders to turn a profit. That's made all the harder in issuing co-branded cards, where the bank often shares revenue with the merchant partner.
- In 2019, Amazon and Synchrony teamed up to launch a secured credit card and in 2018 American Express and the e-commerce giant offered a card for small business.