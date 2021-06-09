Amazon fields bids to replace JPMorgan for co-branded credit card - Bloomberg

Jun. 09, 2021 7:07 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), AXP, SYFAMZN, JPM, AXP, SYFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor33 Comments

Close up of girl hold bank card and type on laptop
fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are among the firms competing to replace JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) as Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) partner for its popular co-branded credit card, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The bank is willing to part with the over-$15B portfolio, which could fetch a 15% premium, according to some people familiar with the matter.
  • In the battle for customers, banks have offered a rich set of rewards that make it harder for the lenders to turn a profit. That's made all the harder in issuing co-branded cards, where the bank often shares revenue with the merchant partner.
  • In 2019, Amazon and Synchrony teamed up to launch a secured credit card and in 2018 American Express and the e-commerce giant offered a card for small business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.