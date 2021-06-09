XPO Logistics updates on GXO spinoff, issues new guidance

Jun. 09, 2021

  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) files information on the planned spinoff of GXO Logistics, which is targeted for the third quarter.
  • XPO Logistics CEO Brad Jacobs says the separation will create two pure-play powerhouses in the supply chain industry, XPO in transportation and GXO in logistics. The separation is said to enhance the growth prospects for both companies.
  • The planned CEO of GXO, Malcolm Wilson, says the new company will have accelerated momentum out of the gate as reflected in strong 2022 guidance issued today.
  • Guidance updates: XPO has increased its expectation for Q2 for adjusted EBITDA to at least $490M vs. $466M consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected performance in its transportation segment. Full year adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be at least $1.845B to $1.895B vs. prior guidance of $1.825B to $1.875B. Meanwhile, GXO sees organic revenue growth of 8% to 12% above pro forma 2021 and adjusted EBITDA of $700M to $735M.,
