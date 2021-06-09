Xebec Adsorption signs 10-year Gas-as-a-Service contract valued at $1.6M
Jun. 09, 2021 7:29 AM ETXebec Adsorption Inc. (XEBEF)XEBEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HyGear, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) has signed a 10-year hydrogen recycling Gas-as-a-Service contract with one of the largest glass manufacturers in the world.
- The pay-per-use contract is valued at ~$1.6M in total revenues over the 10-year agreement and was signed after successfully validating the quality of gas over several tests at two flat-glass manufacturing facilities in Germany.
- Hyber expects the long-term pay-per-use contract to recover spent gases in glass manufacturing.
- Previously (Feb.02), HyGear signed a similar agreement valued at ~$1.2 million in total revenues with Obeikan Glass Company, the largest float, coated, and laminated glass manufacturer in the Middle East. Delivery of this unit is expected to occur later this year.