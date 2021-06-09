Goldman Sachs gets new Buy rating at Jefferies as return profile improves

  • Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon initiates coverage of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at Buy as he sees more durable revenue streams and more efficient internal capital allocation driving higher returns and multiple expansion.
  • Sets price target of $450, implying upside potential of 17% from Tuesday's close. The target assumes an 11.0x multiple on 2023 EPS, consistent with its five-year average.
  • "With all of its business segments either producing outsized returns or in the process of scaling an generating an improving return profile, this multiple could prove conservative," Fannon writes in a note to clients.
  • Fannon's Buy rating compares with the Very Bullish Quant rating and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • GS's one-year total return has exceeded JPM and the S&P 500 but lagged MS as seen in the chart below.
  • In a contrary view, see why SA contributor Envision Research suggests GS may be overvalued.
