Inozyme gets go ahead for early-stage INZ-701 rare disorder trial in France

  • Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) announces the acceptance of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) from the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) in France to allow initiation of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INZ-701, as a potential treatment for ABCC6 Deficiency, a rare, inherited disorder.
  • In patients with ABCC6 Deficiency, the abnormal calcification caused by low PPi can result in vision loss and life-threatening cardiovascular complications, among other morbidities.
  • The CTA was submitted and accepted as part of ANSM’s Fast Track procedure designed to reduce processing times for clinical trial authorization requests for innovative medical products.
  • Inozyme is preparing to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with ENPP1 Deficiency in the first half of 2021 and a separate Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with ABCC6 Deficiency in mid-2021.
