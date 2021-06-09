Campbell Soup slumps after warning on inflation and supply chain costs
Jun. 09, 2021 7:43 AM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)CPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) slumps in premarket trading after the food giant lowers guidance and misses sales estimates with its FQ3 report.
- The company says it faced additional challenges during the quarter on top of the difficulty in matching the comparison from a year ago during the consumer stocking up phase of the pandemic. "Our results were impacted by a rising inflationary environment, short-term increases in supply chain costs, and some executional pressures as we continued to advance our transformation agenda, primarily in our Snacks division," notes CEO Mark Clouse. Gross margin was down to 31.7% of sales from 34.5% of sales in the quarter last year due to higher cost inflation and other supply chain costs.
- On the positive side, CPB gained or held market share for about 75% of its portfolio in the quarter, with most core categories having grown at higher rates than pre-pandemic levels.
- Looking ahead, Campbell Soup sees FY21 revenue growth of -3.5% to -3.0% vs. a prior outlook for -3.5% to -2.5%. EPS of $2.90 to $2.93 is anticipated vs. $3.07 consensus. A new $250M buyback plan was authorized by the company's board.
- The soft outlook on sales arrives with Campbell already having an F growth grade.
- Shares of Campbell Soup are down 5.76% premarket to $46.29 following the guidance update.