IMV names Jeremy Graff as chief scientific officer
Jun. 09, 2021 7:44 AM ETIMV Inc. (IMV)IMVBy: SA News Team
- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) announces the appointment of Jeremy Graff as the company's chief scientific officer, effective as of June 14, 2021.
- Graff brings over 20 years of experience in preclinical and clinical research and translational analysis for novel immune-activating therapeutics in oncology.
- Most recently, he served as Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President, Research at HiberCell, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer relapse and metastasis.
- IMV also appointed former Bristol-Myers Squibb executive Stanley Frankel as a clinical advisor to support development of maveropepimut-S (formerly known as DPX-Survivac) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and the initiation of next clinical trial in advanced ovarian cancer.