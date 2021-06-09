IMV names Jeremy Graff as chief scientific officer

Jun. 09, 2021
  • Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) announces the appointment of Jeremy Graff as the company's chief scientific officer, effective as of June 14, 2021.
  • Graff brings over 20 years of experience in preclinical and clinical research and translational analysis for novel immune-activating therapeutics in oncology.
  • Most recently, he served as Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President, Research at HiberCell, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer relapse and metastasis.
  • IMV also appointed former Bristol-Myers Squibb executive Stanley Frankel as a clinical advisor to support development of maveropepimut-S (formerly known as DPX-Survivac) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and the initiation of next clinical trial in advanced ovarian cancer.
