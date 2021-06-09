Flora Growth bolsters leadership team with new hires
Jun. 09, 2021 7:44 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)FLGCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) has announced two new appointments to the Company's Executive Leadership Team.
- Jason Warnock has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately, and Lee Leiderman as CFO, effective June 10, 2021 to succeed Deborah Battiston, who is following her intended plan to retire from her role as CFO effective June 10, 2021.
- Mr. Warnock brings more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and go-to-market strategy for high-profile, Fortune 500 brands. As CRO, Mr. Warnock’s mandate is to drive Flora’s global growth strategy to meet increasing consumer demand for Flora’s premium brand and product portfolio.
- Mr. Leiderman, most recently served as the CFO of Nurture Life.
- Shares are down 0.57% PM.