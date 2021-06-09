Brown-Forman EPS misses by $0.07, beats on revenue
Jun. 09, 2021
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $812M (+14.5% Y/Y) beats by $37.8M.
- “We are optimistic as we look ahead, as we expect the operating environment to continue to improve” noted Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Morreau added, “We remain confident in the collective strength of our markets and should benefit from the re-opening of the on-premise channel and increase in tourism. Additionally, our portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on the continuing spirits premiumization trend. For fiscal 2022, we anticipate mid-single digit growth in underlying net sales and operating income.”
- Shares -1% PM.
