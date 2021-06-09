BeiGene and Shoreline Biosciences team up to develop NK-based cell therapies
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Shoreline Biosciences announces an exclusive worldwide strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize a portfolio of NK-based cell therapeutics.
- The agreement looks to utilize Shoreline’s iPSC NK cell technology and BeiGene’s research and clinical development capabilities for different malignancies.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Shoreline will receive an upfront cash payment of $45M from BeiGene and will be eligible to receive additional R&D funding, milestone payments and royalties.
- In the multi-target collaboration, the companies have agreed to work jointly to develop cell therapies for four designated therapeutic targets, with an option to expand the collaboration at a future date.
- Clinical development will be led by BeiGene globally, with Shoreline responsible for clinical manufacturing.
- In connection with the agreement, BeiGene has an option to acquire an equity stake in Shoreline in its next round of equity financing, subject to specified conditions.