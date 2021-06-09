Abercrombie & Fitch gains after Jefferies says recovery rally will extend
Jun. 09, 2021 7:53 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Jefferies upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to a Buy rating from Hold.
- The firm thinks years of brand elevation efforts at A&F are now yielding benefits. Jefferies says it expects gross margins gains to prove more sticky than anticipated and sees underappreciated structural benefits to operating margin from occupancy reductions. "Even following significant upward revisions post 1Q, we believe cons. estimates are likely too low (33% ahead for F'23)," updates the firm.
- Jefferies assigns a price target of $57 to Abercrombie & Fitch to rep 39% upside. The average Wall Street price target is $49.90.
- Shares of ANF are up 2.92% premarket to $42.35. Investors have bid up Abercrombie & Fitch more than 100% in 2021 in anticipation of the return of normal mall traffic. ANF trades 62% above its 200-day moving average.