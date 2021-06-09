L Brands viewed favorably by BofA ahead of business separation
Jun. 09, 2021 8:02 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America stays constructive on L Brands (NYSE:LB) even as it points to some concerns over Bath & Body Works sales going negative against the pandemic comparable and insider selling cropping up.
- On the positive side, BofA points to inexpensive valuation on L Brands, a strong and growing BBW business given secular tailwinds and strong brand equity at BBW. "We view the potential monetization of the VS business and transition of BBW to a standalone entity as an opportunity to create further value," reason analyst Lorraine Hutchinson and team.
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on L Brands and price objective of $90. The average Wall Street PT on L Brands is $78.05.