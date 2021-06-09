Colgate-Palmolive higher after Credit Suisse says margins could rise in surprise twist
Jun. 09, 2021 8:16 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is higher in early trading after Credit Suisse upgrades the household products seller to an Outperform rating after having it set at Neutral.
- The firm notes that concerns of category slowdown and commodity headwinds have weighed on shares of Colgate and led to an underperformance by shares that does not reflect the "fundamentally better business." Many investors have assumed that the company would struggle to pass on all its extra costs to consumers.
- In a surprise twist, analyst Kaumil Gajrawala thinks Colgate-Palmolive has the ability to fight through cost inflation headwinds and see higher margins in the year ahead.
- Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $95 to Colgate-Palmolive to rep 15% upside potential.
- Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are up 1.45% premarket to $84.13.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha author pointed to some of the same factors in predicting that Colgate-Palmolive would outperform its peers.