Covanta gains on report company is said to be explore a potential sale (update)
Jun. 09, 2021 8:20 AM ET Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)
- Update 11:55am: Updates shares, adds Stifel analyst comment.
- Covanta (NYSE:CVA) rose 14% on a report that the company is exploring a sale and as the company presented at a Stifel conference.
- BofA is advising the waste-to-energy company on the sale, according to an earlier Dealreporter story. The sales process is in the second round.
- A "handful" of PE firms and infrastructure funds are near the sales process, according to the report.
- In March, Dealreporter said that Covanta had reportedly hired an adviser for the potential sale of its Environmental Solutions unit.
- Stifel analyst Mike Hoffman, after hosting a conference presentation with the company earlier, wrote that the company said exiting the "all service portfolio" is not in the plan, though Hoffman wrote in "in theory, everything is on the table" as far as the strategic review is concerned. The company expects to improve/exit underperforming service fee contracts in the next 3-5 years.
- Covanta remains buy at Stifel, PT $17.
- Recall that Covanta announced in late October that it was starting a strategic review of its operations and capital structure.
- Covanta presented at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 8:40am.