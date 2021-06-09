Eastman to sell part of tire additives business in $800M deal

Jun. 09, 2021 8:41 AM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)EMNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) agrees to sell the rubber additives and other product lines and technology of the global tire additives business from its Additives & Functional Products segment to One Rock Capital Partners for $800M.
  • The sale does not include the Eastman Impera and other performance resins product lines of the tire additives business.
  • The $800M sale price consists of $725M in cash plus as much as $75M to be paid based on performance of the rubber additives business post-closing through 2023.
  • Noting Eastman hit $1B in free cash flow in 2020 and expects to achieve a similar level in 2021, Goldman Sachs recently upgraded shares to Buy.
