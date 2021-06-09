Monster Wendy's rally sends Stifel to the sidelines
Jun. 09, 2021 8:48 AM ET The Wendy's Company (WEN) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stifel drops Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) to a Hold rating after having the restaurant stock slotted with a Buy rating.
- The firm conducts a heat check on Wendy's after the 26% rally yesterday off Reddit buzz sent shares right past the Stifel 12-month price target of $25. Wendy's traded as high as $29.46 yesterday.
- "Although we remain constructive toward the company’s fundamental outlook, we believe the stock’s current valuation fully reflects the growth we were assuming to reach our target price," updates Stifel.
- Wendy's is up 0.62% in premarket action to $29.05 even after firing off a new refinancing transaction earlier today.