XpresSpa Group to be a part of Russell Microcap Index

  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) to join the Russell Microcap Index at annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28.
  • Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.
  • Doug Satzman, CEO comments, “We view inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is an important company milestone that should broaden our exposure within the trading community while providing us with a meaningful opportunity to reach those who might be new to our Company and interested in holding our stock. This is especially true for those who use the Russell indexes to benchmark their portfolios.”
  • Shares jump 5.5% pre-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.