XpresSpa Group to be a part of Russell Microcap Index
Jun. 09, 2021 8:55 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)XSPABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) to join the Russell Microcap Index at annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28.
- Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.
- Doug Satzman, CEO comments, “We view inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is an important company milestone that should broaden our exposure within the trading community while providing us with a meaningful opportunity to reach those who might be new to our Company and interested in holding our stock. This is especially true for those who use the Russell indexes to benchmark their portfolios.”
- Shares jump 5.5% pre-market.