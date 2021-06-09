Etsy prices $1B of convertible senior notes offering
Jun. 09, 2021 8:59 AM ETETSYBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) prices $1B aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2028.
- The notes will be general unsecured obligations and will accrue interest payable semiannually.
- The notes will mature on June 15, 2028, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.
- The initial conversion rate will be 4.0518 shares of Etsy's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $246.80 per share), representing a premium of approximately 45.0% over the last reported sale price of Etsy's common stock on June 8, 2021.
- Net proceeds of ~$986.7M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, repurchase common shares, general corporate purposes and for working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
- This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer.
- Closing date is June 11.
- Source: Press Release