Omeros posts preliminary results from early-stage OMS906 trial
Jun. 09, 2021 9:01 AM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)OMER
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announces preliminary results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906.
- The trial is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration of OMS906 to healthy adult volunteers.
- In the single-ascending dose stage, 48 subjects have been evaluated, and OMS906, administered up to 5 mg/kg, has been well tolerated at all IV and SC doses tested with no apparent safety signals.
- "Omeros has built a strong intellectual property position around MASP-3 inhibition, and we look forward to completing the current study and advancing to a Phase 2 clinical trial as quickly as possible," CEO Gregory Demopulos said.